WazirX Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.52 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $86.52 million and $18.90 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00504119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00527591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00075735 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

