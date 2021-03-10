WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WCFB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.