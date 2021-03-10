WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WCFB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $8.94.
About WCF Bancorp
