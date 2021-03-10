Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the February 11th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WMLLF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,200. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
About Wealth Minerals
