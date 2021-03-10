Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

ARKK traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 963,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

