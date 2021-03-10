Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

VMBS stock remained flat at $$53.56 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,993. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

