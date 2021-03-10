Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for 0.3% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000.

Shares of PPLT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. 348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,238. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $122.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18.

