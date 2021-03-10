Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 32,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

