Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.05. 19,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,985. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.08.

