WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.