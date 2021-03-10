WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $29,697.36. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $52,929.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 176,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

