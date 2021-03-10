Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freehold Royalties (FRU)

Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$7.75 to C$10.00.

3/8/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00.

3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00.

2/25/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00.

1/28/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

1/15/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.25.

TSE FRU opened at C$7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.97. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -63.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

