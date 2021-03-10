Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freehold Royalties (FRU)

Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/9/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$7.75 to C$10.00.
- 3/8/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$10.00.
- 3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00.
- 3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00.
- 3/5/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00.
- 2/25/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00.
- 1/28/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50.
- 1/15/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.25.
TSE FRU opened at C$7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.97. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -63.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -247.92%.
