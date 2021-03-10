Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM) recently:

3/10/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €9.70 ($11.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.90 ($21.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/1/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.90 ($21.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €11.30 ($13.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.20 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €17.65 ($20.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €18.03 ($21.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

