Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

3/2/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

3/1/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $82.00 to $91.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.50 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

2/18/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

2/17/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $82.00.

2/16/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

2/4/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 159,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

