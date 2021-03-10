Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MetLife (MET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MetLife (NYSE: MET) recently:

3/3/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 166,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,459. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

