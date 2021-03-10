Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MetLife (MET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MetLife (NYSE: MET) recently:
- 3/3/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of MET stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 166,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,459. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.