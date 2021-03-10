Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently:

2/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/20/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. 587,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,088. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 54.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

