Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerflex (EFX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enerflex (TSE: EFX):
- 2/26/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50.
- 2/25/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Enerflex was given a new C$8.50 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50.
Shares of EFX opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.47. The company has a market cap of C$834.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$9.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.
