Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €29.96 ($35.25). 1,234,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.15.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

