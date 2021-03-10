Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (INE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE: INE) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00.

2/26/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.

1/27/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$32.00.

Shares of INE opened at C$22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.22. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.97 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

