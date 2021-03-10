Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (NVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE: NVA) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

3/4/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

3/3/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.20.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$2.00.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$2.50.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.25 to C$2.25.

2/19/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$2.50.

1/28/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.50.

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$523.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

