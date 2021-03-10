Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
- 2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.25. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/8/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
PBR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,710,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.
