Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.25. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/22/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2021 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

PBR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,710,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

