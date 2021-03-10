Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Cooper Companies (COO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) recently:

3/8/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $429.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $355.00 to $378.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $429.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $396.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – The Cooper Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $403.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Management at Cooper Companies remains optimistic about the Clarity, MyDay and Biofinity suite of products and the portfolio of daily silicone hydrogel lenses, which makes it one of the leaders in the soft contact lens market. Management remains optimistic regarding its myopia management program, which comprises MiSight and Ortho K lenses. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, expansion in gross margin is a positive. Cooper Companies exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus mark. However, the company witnessed weak performance across its core CVI and CSI units due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-single-use sphere sales were soft, and CVI revenues declined in EMEA and APAC.”

1/25/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $445.00.

Shares of COO traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

