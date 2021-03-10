Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HP (HPQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HP (NYSE: HPQ) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – HP was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – HP was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

2/26/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HP was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

HP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 434,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,746. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in HP by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,506,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 298,683 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of HP by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 900,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 770,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in HP by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,895 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

