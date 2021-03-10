Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

3/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $328.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $337.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

2/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $367.00 to $371.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

2/9/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $364.00 to $367.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $280.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $387.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $284.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.67. 1,146,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,678. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

