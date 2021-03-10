Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently:

3/8/2021 – EOG Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/8/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $81.00.

2/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 144,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 61.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 186,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

