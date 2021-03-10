Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

3/10/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

3/8/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

1/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

1/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

1/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $131.00.

1/15/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,703. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $164.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74.

Get JB Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.