Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Martinrea International (MRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Martinrea International (TSE: MRE):

3/5/2021 – Martinrea International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Martinrea International was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$18.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$22.00.

3/5/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

3/5/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

3/5/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

2/3/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -41.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.90. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

