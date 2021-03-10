Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in the last few weeks:
- 3/9/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $376.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.
- 3/5/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.
- 1/27/2021 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.
- 1/21/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $340.75. 9,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,778. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
