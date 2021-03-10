Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $376.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

3/5/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

1/27/2021 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

1/21/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $340.75. 9,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,778. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

