Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 11th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of WEICY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

