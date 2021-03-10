Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.98% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $54,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 369,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 68,599 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 13.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 324,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

