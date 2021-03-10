Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $130.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. 43,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,687. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

