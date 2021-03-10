Wells Fargo & Company Increases Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $130.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s previous close.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. 43,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,687. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.