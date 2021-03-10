Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 30,522 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.57% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $40,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

