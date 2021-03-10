Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,892 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $43,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

