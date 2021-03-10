Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Medical Properties Trust worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.