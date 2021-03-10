Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 218,437 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,437 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 8.44% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $38,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33.

