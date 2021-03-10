Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 423,611 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 8.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

