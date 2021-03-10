Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.82% of Goosehead Insurance worth $37,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GSHD opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,304,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

