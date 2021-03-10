Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.23% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $40,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,668.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

