Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $38.11 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.05% of John Bean Technologies worth $38,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,147. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

