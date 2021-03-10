Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $40.59 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.96% of Crocs worth $40,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 35,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Crocs by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 98,575.0% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $84.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

