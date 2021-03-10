Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $41.40 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $41,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 169,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $79.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

