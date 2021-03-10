Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $42.06 Million Stock Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.40% of AssetMark Financial worth $42,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $848,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 20,291 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $507,680.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,704 shares of company stock worth $5,905,984. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,209.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

