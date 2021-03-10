Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $42.97 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.92% of Semtech worth $42,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Semtech by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Semtech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,112 shares of company stock worth $6,978,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.