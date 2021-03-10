Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of IDEX worth $42,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.49. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

