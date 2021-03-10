Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.07% of NETGEAR worth $37,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 310,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,833 shares of company stock worth $6,793,513 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.