Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,212 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.94% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHLX stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

