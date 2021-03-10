Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,058 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Williams-Sonoma worth $40,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.