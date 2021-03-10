Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 127,538 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Relx worth $42,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 201,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Relx by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 251,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $4,401,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RELX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

