Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 227,485 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.58% of Werner Enterprises worth $42,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.