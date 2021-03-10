Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 91,366 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Duke Realty worth $37,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

DRE opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

